Video shows principal dragging Bridgeport student

Jettie S Tisdale Elementary School Principal Carmen Perez Dickson was suspended for six months for her actions by the Bridgeport Board of Education.

It's a case that outraged parents across the state and it was all caught on video.

A Bridgeport school principal was seen on surveillance video dragging two different kindergarten students by their legs and she was allowed to keep her job.

In one of the clips, which were obtained by Eyewitness News on Friday and confirmed to be real by school officials, the unidentified student was being dragged by the leg down the hallway.

Dickson will be allowed to come back to work in March. The only condition was she can't go back to the same school.

"She will be heavily supervised and hopefully she won't be repeating the same behavior with students," said Sandra Kase, who is Bridgeport Public Schools chief administrative officer, is running the district during a transition to a new superintendent.

Kase said the former superintendent recommended firing the Dickson, but the Bridgeport Board of Education voted differently.

In October, Eyewitness News talked to one of the Bridgeport Board of Education members, who voted to keep Dickson, and that member said the video is an incomplete account of what happened. He said you don't see the child's behavior leading up to what happened.

"I hope the parents, whoever sees this (story), does not believe this kind of behavior is prevalent in our schools," Kase said.

Some parents told Eyewitness News that doesn't matter.

"If they touch a child in any way that is inappropriate they shouldn't be allowed back," said Fannie Johnson, who is a mother in Bridgeport.

Johnson, who has children in first and second grade, said she knows Dickson well.

"I personally like Ms. Dickson she's always been good with my kids. I never knew what happened," Johnson said.

Dickson was also ordered to complete some training on how to deal with students who don't behave.

School officials Dickson will likely be assigned to a position outside of a school. The new superintendent, who currently works in Hamden, will have the final decision and she starts work in Bridgeport in two weeks.

