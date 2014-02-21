Woman dragged during purse snatching

Fairfield Police are looking for suspect in purse snatching that led to a woman being dragged by a car Friday night.

A woman entered the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East, as she entered the store a man saw her purse unattended inside her car and tried to steal it.

The victim tried to get her purse back from the suspect which lead to her being dragged by the suspect's vehicle.

The victim was dragged about 10 feet before she was able to free herself and suffered minor bumps and bruises as a result.



According to investigators the suspect was seen driving either a Nissan Altima or Maxima, if you see the vehicle you are encouraged to contact Fairfield Police.

