A Great Meal from Winvian Luxury Resort

Winvian Luxury Resort and Spa is located at:



155 Alain White Road, Morris, CT

860-567-9600

Today's Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups sifted lentils, preferably beluga or green du puy

3 slices of bacon

4 slices of chorizo

1 cup finely diced onion

½ cup finely diced celery

¾ cup finely diced carrots

½ cup finely diced celery root

½ head of garlic sliced in half

2 t finely diced garlic

2 bay leaves

1 bouquet garni

Salt & pepper

3 cups chicken stock

1 cup tomato water or water

Fresh parsley

Directions:

-Sift lentils, then place in heavy bottomed sauce pan and cover with cold water two inches above the lentils. Bring to boil, strain, and repeat the process two more times.

-Meanwhile, using a little duck fat, oil, or butter, render the bacon of its fat and color the bacon slightly

-Dump out ¾ of fat and save for other use. In the same pan, add and then sweat the finely diced vegetables and aromatics, excluding the garlic, until soft. When vegetables are soft, add garlic and cook for three minutes.

-Add lentils to pot; add liquid, cover and cook until the lentils are cooked to your liking. Remove from heat, season generously as you would a soup, and then cool.

-Store for two days time to allow proper marination.

-Remove bacon, bouquet, chorizo and bay leaf. If desired dice bacon and chorizo and return to lentil mixture. Leave lentils in liquid; store for up to one week or freeze.