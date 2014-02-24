Ex-Senator's brother admits impersonating officer

Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown's half-brother has pleaded guilty to impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

Authorities say 47-year-old Bruce Brown stopped boaters off the Connecticut coast after commandeering one owner's boat and declared it a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.

Brown pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Bridgeport to two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer and one count of falsifying a military discharge certificate.

Brown was originally charged by state police after the incident last August.

A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.

Scott Brown has said he was estranged from Bruce Brown, who has a different mother. The Republican lost the Massachusetts seat in 2012 to Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

