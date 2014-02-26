President coming to Connecticut for Raise the Wage event

President Barack Obama is coming to Connecticut with a campaign to help raise the minimum wage, according to a tweet from the White House.

The president is expected to attend a Raise the Wage event in the Hartford area on Wednesday.

Few details have been released.

"Further details regarding the President's trip to Connecticut will be made available in the coming days," White House officials told Eyewitness News.



Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he is "excited to welcome President Obama to CT" in a tweet Monday evening.

Obama's last visit to Connecticut was an event at the University of Hartford on April 8 when he pushed for federal gun laws in the wake of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.



