Xanax sends 4 students to hospital

One parent told Eyewitness News that she is concerned about the use of prescription drugs in a Connecticut high school and wants more done about the issue.

Students are dealing with the death of one class member because of heroin while multiple students overdosed in the span of a couple of weeks.

Eyewitness News talked exclusively with a parent who had to deal with this latest incident and she's hoping someone at this school will listen and address the evident drug problem.

"When I spoke with him on the phone, I could tell something was not right," said East Windsor parent Rebekah Vining about the call she received from her 15-year-old son on Tuesday. "I said, 'you do sound funny to me.'"

Vining said she eventually learned her son took two Xanax pills. Those pills are usually prescribed for anxiety.

East Windsor police confirmed on Tuesday, one student had to be rushed via ambulance to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford and is in the intensive care unit after overdosing on the drug. That student is expected to survive, while two others were taken in just for precautionary measures.

"I think what's most upsetting is that one, he's the one who called me," Vining said. "I did not hear from the school first.



Vining said even more troubling is that the latest incident happened on same day that the high school held an assembly addressing the death of a 14-year-old honor student, who police said died from an apparent heroin overdose.

"It's such a problem everywhere, and they're just not getting the help for the kids," Vining said. "Everybody says it's an epidemic, I understand that, so what are we going to do about it."



Superintendent Dr. Theresa Kane told Eyewitness News that Tuesday's assembly reinforced the outlets students have for help dealing with drug issues including health clinics and guidance counselors.

When Eyewitness News asked about the Xanax issue on Wednesday, Kane told Eyewitness News she heard the rumors, but "wasn't aware."

"It says there's not enough that's being done," Vining said. "More needs to be done. What that is, I don't know."

Many high school parents attended East Windsor Board of Education meeting Wednesday where the topic of drugs was addressed.

When Eyewitness News talked with Kane, she said the one thing that is lacking at this school is a police officer, who walks the halls. She has already set aside money in the budget to get one.



