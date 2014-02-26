Justin Bieber jail video shows unsteady walk

(AP Photo/The Miami Herald, Walter Michot, File). File-This Jan. 23, 2014, file photo shows Justin Bieber appearing in court via video feed in Miami.

Video of Justin Bieber made at a South Florida police station after his January arrest shows him walking unsteadily during a sobriety test.

Miami-Dade County prosecutors released about 10 hours of video Wednesday, only a few moments of which depicted Beiber. In one clip, Beiber wavers as he tries to walk heel to toe, then stumbles slightly as he turns and appears to have his arms out for balance.

The video was sought by The Associated Press and other media organizations under Florida's public records law.

Attorneys for the 19-year-old singer persuaded a judge to withhold four clips depicting Bieber urinating in a cup for a drug test.

Bieber has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, resisting arrest and invalid-license charges following his Jan. 23 arrest.

