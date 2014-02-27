Officials extend title sponsorship for Travelers Championship for 10 years

The following photo of 2013 Travelers Championship was provided by Travelers.

Travelers has agreed to a 10-year title sponsorship extension of the Travelers Championship. (WFSB photo)

Travelers has agreed to a 10-year title sponsorship extension of the Travelers Championship.



At a press conference Thursday morning, Travelers Chairman and CEO Jay Fishman said the title sponsorship for the Travelers Championship will be extended until 2024. He said the annual PGA golf tournament "is an important part of the sports history in Connecticut."

"Our sponsorship of the Travelers Championship has been a great investment for the community and our business. We are also very pleased to have the opportunity to promote both our commercial and personal property casualty insurance by extending our marketing relationship with the PGA TOUR," Fishman said.

Fishman said the Travelers Championship continues "to prosper and remain a tremendous asset to the entire region."

"We are thrilled that this legacy will continue," Fishman said.

Since its inception in 1952, the Travelers Championship has generated more than $31 million for Connecticut charities including the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, officials said.

"Travelers has been incredibly supportive and dedicated to the success of this tournament," Tournament Director Nathan Grube said.

The 2014 Travelers Championship will be held during the week of June 16 through 22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.