Special Olympics set for Saturday

Special Olympics Connecticut was set to host its 2014 Winter Games Saturday and Sunday in Hartford and Litchfield counties.

Athletes from across the state were said to be ready for competition, according to officials for the games.

The event was being presented by Connecticut Light & Power, Yankee Gas and Western Massachusetts Electric.

Officials said all of the events were free and open to the public.

"All are encouraged to come out for the games to witness great sportsmanship and triumphant achievements in the season's most popular sports, displayed by athletes of all abilities," officials said in a news release.

More than 900 athletes were expected to participate in events ranging from cross country skiing to figure and speed skating.

Opening ceremonies were set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers were also needed to assist with events.

Anyone looking to help or spectate can find more information on the Special Olympics Connecticut website here.

