Researcher Attacked By Moose Calf In Maine

Video has emerged of a researcher in Maine taking a bit of a beating from a baby moose earlier this month.

Wes Livingston, a scientist working on a moose study with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife had just released the moose calf after putting a radio collar on it when the moose turns around and comes at him.

"First time I've ever gotten beaten up by a baby moose," Livingston can be heard saying after the moose charged him twice.

Eventually the scientist was able to scare the animal off by tossing a tree branch at it.

Neither party suffered any serious injuries.

Some 30 adult females and 30 calves were collared this month as part of a five-year project to study the health of the moose population in the state.

To view the full video, click here.



