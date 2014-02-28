Attorney: Report unfairly blames Ex-UConn dean

An attorney for a University of Connecticut faculty member facing discipline for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a colleague says his client was unfairly singled out for criticism by an investigative report.

UConn has given notice that it intends to fire former fine arts dean David Woods for failing to take appropriate action after learning of the misconduct allegations against music professor Robert Miller, who is also facing dismissal.

Attorney Stephen Bacon said Friday that the report appeared designed to place blame on Woods despite his client's efforts to resolve issues surrounding Miller.

The report released Wednesday on the independent investigation found that UConn officials including Woods knew as early as 2003 that Miller had been accused of misconduct with children. Miller was suspended last year. He has not been charged with a crime.

