XL Center, Newtown school receive bond funds

Funding for more than $31 million in improvements to the XL Center arena in Hartford has been approved by the State Bond Commission.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who has mentioned the possibility of building a new facility, said Friday this allotment to the Capital Region Development Authority will help extend the life of "a very old facility" for eight to 10 more years as officials decide its fate.

He said the facility has been "under-invested for some time" and is an important revenue generator for Hartford.

The commission, which Malloy chairs, also approved $3 million to help plan and design a new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown and nearly $277 million in grants and loans for wastewater treatment projects in Hartford, Rocky Hill, Norwich, Middletown, New Haven and Bristol.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.