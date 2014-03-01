Woman faces sentencing for college threat

An East Haven woman is facing sentencing for threatening to bomb and shoot up Gateway Community College.

Amanda Bowden is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hartford. She pleaded guilty last year to one count of false information and hoaxes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Bowden made numerous phone calls and sent out text messages to a witness detailing a suicidal plot against the school. She also claimed to have guns and at least two napalm-based bombs, but a search of her home turned up no guns or bombs.

Sentencing guidelines call for 6 to 12 months.

Her attorney says the 20-year-old Bowden is mentally ill and should be required to undergo intensive mental health treatment.

Prosecutors also urged mandatory treatment as part of her sentence.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.