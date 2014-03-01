Three arrested for 2009 Hartford double murder

The two murders happened in 2009, but Hartford Police have cracked the case of a young couple's murder. Four people in all were arrested in connection with these killings that happened just yards away from the home of the victim's mother.

Hartford police are stressing that this was not a cold case. Detectives have been working on it for years to figure out this case. This week, three known gang members are taken off the streets after being arrested for the murder.

It was nearly 5 years ago when Whitmore Street in Hartford's North End was rocked by a brutal double murder. Police say Luis Rodriguez, 32, and Leida Franqui, 23, were gunned down in a drive by shooting. By the time police got to the scene, both had already died.

"The people who killed my daughter, I hope they take them. I hope they get caught," said Sonia Quintero, the victim's mother.

Sonia Quintero is on the verge of getting closure after Hartford police emerged with arrests on Friday.

Known members of the Solido Gang, Angel Carrasquillo, 31, Josue Burgos, 34, and Luis Quintero, 31, were identified as suspects. Quintero was taken off the streets on Friday by the Fugitive Task Force. Carrasquillo and Burgos were already behind bars.

"They didn't have to kill her, she was a good girl and they had to do it to her," said the victims mother.

Another arrest was made, Carrasquillo's girlfriend, Nicole Rodrick, was arrested yesterday as well. She was charged with hindering prosecution.

Carrasquillo, Burgos, and Quintero are being held on $1,000,000 bond. These three and Rodrick will be in court on Monday.

