Connecticut group for disabled promotes job training

A Connecticut organization established more than 60 years ago to provide support services for the developmentally disabled is again seeking applicants for job training.

Ability Beyond has helped six unpaid interns find jobs in Danbury and classroom training. Overall, the group serves 2,300 people a year, helping to find employment, housing and in-home support.

Developmental disabilities include those on the autism spectrum, Down's syndrome or learning disabled.

The group, based in Bethel and Mt. Kisco, N.Y., has received a $10,000 grant from the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services.

In Danbury, participants are working at La Quinta Inns and Suites. The employees, who are between the ages of 18 and 25, work in the laundry, as cleaners and making beds.

After finishing their hotel internships, participants in the program also work at Dollar Tree.

