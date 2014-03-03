Kara’s Cure: Apple Cider Vinegar

Some Apple Cider Vinegar A Day Keeps The Flu Away!

Apple Cider Vinegar "tonics" should be stored at room temperature or in the fridge in glass containers. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach.

Every Day Health Tonic

• ½ Cup Raw Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

• ½ Cup Raw Honey (local if possible)

• 2 tsp. Cinnamon (optional)

Directions:

Put 2 tsp. of tonic into 8oz of water 2-3 times daily.

Immune Tonic

• ½ Cup Raw Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

• ¼ Cup Raw Honey

• 3 Chopped Garlic Cloves

• Pinch Cayenne Pepper

Directions:

At first signs of cold or flu consume 2 tsp. of the tonic in 8 oz water 3-4 times per day.

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

2 Tbls. Organic Dijon Mustard

2 Tsp. Pure Honey

¼ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¾ Cup Raw Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Pinch of Sea Salt (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and enjoy as a dressing, sauce, or marinade.

Sea Salt and Vinegar Popcorn

• 1 Cup Organic, Home Popped Corn

• 8-10 Sprays Apple Cider Vinegar/Olive Oil Mixture (to taste)

• 1 tsp Sea Salt

Directions:

Lightly cover popcorn with salt and vinegar mixture. Enjoy as a snack any time of day!

Find more simple and tasty recipes for good health visit Practical Nutrition!