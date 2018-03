Cannoli Dip

The easiest and most delicious treat you will ever make!!

Ingredients:

2 cups ricotta cheese

8 ounces cream cheese

1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup mini chocolate chip

Sugar cones

Directions:

-Mix ingredients together except sugar cones

-Chill in refrigerator for about 1 hour

-Crush sugar cones and place on side for dipping and scooping

-Serve and enjoy!

Get more cheap & easy recipes with Christine Ieronimo by clicking here!