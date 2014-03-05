Trumbull officer to face a judge for teens' sex assaults

William Ruscoe was scheduled to face a judge Wednesday for sexually assaulting two teens, police said. (WFSB photo)

An officer from Trumbull arrested in February for the sexual assault of two teenagers was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

William Ruscoe was accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old and a 17-year-old girls he met through an explorer program, according to investigators.

They said Ruscoe, a veteran officer who has been with the police department since 1994, was head of the explorer program.

Court documents revealed that Rusco met the girls through that explorer program's training camp while it was being held at the University of Hartford.

Ruscoe was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and tampering with a witness.

Police said he's been "suspended from duty."



