Calhoun Cardiology Center Teams Up with Dunkin Donuts

Beginning on March 3, 2014, and running through March 16, 2014, guests may make a donation starting at $1 at participating Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts restaurants to support The Calhoun Cardiology Center.

As part of their donation, guests are invited to sign their name on a Dunkin' Donuts basketball-shaped paper icon, to be displayed in the store for the duration of the program.

In appreciation of their donation, guests will receive a coupon for a 99 cent Medium Iced Coffee, to redeem at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), valid through March 31, 2014.