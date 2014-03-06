Executive Chef of Nixs Hartford Makes Cocktails

The new Nixs Restaurant is located at:

40 Front Street

Hartford, CT — 06103

617 348-1234

Learn more from Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes by clicking here.

Nightwatch

INGREDIENTS:

1.5oz of KEEL Vodka

0.5oz of Kahlua

1 shot of espresso

A splash of fresh lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

Add ingredients to a rocks glass filled with ice and stir.

Garnish with a twist of lemon, and away we go!

Main St Martini

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Keel Vodka

1 oz Elderflower liquer

Splash simple syrup

Splash fresh lemon juice

Champagne Float

Lemon twist

Green Flash

INGREDIENTS:

1.5oz KEEL Vodka

3/4oz Midori

1oz fresh orange juice

Splash of fresh cranberry juice

DIRECITONS:

Combine all ingredients but the cranberry juice in a mixer with ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Add a splash of cranberry juice.

Garnish with a cherry