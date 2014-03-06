Executive Chef of Nixs Hartford Makes Cocktails

The new Nixs Restaurant is located at:
40 Front Street
Hartford, CT — 06103
617 348-1234
Learn more from Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes by clicking here.
Nightwatch
INGREDIENTS:
1.5oz of KEEL Vodka
0.5oz of Kahlua
1 shot of espresso
A splash of fresh lemon juice
DIRECTIONS:
Add ingredients to a rocks glass filled with ice and stir.
Garnish with a twist of lemon, and away we go!
Main St Martini
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz Keel Vodka
1 oz Elderflower liquer
Splash simple syrup
Splash fresh lemon juice
Champagne Float
Lemon twist
Green Flash
INGREDIENTS:
1.5oz KEEL Vodka
3/4oz Midori
1oz fresh orange juice
Splash of fresh cranberry juice
DIRECITONS:
Combine all ingredients but the cranberry juice in a mixer with ice and shake vigorously.
Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
Add a splash of cranberry juice.
Garnish with a cherry