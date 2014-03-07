Slow Cooker Chuck Roast with Cindy’s Table

Weeknight SlowCooker Chuck Roast

Ingredients

1 chuck roast (about 4 pounds)

1 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 yellow onions

3-4 cloves garlic, peeled

1 cup vegetable broth

2 cups beef stock or broth

3 bay leaves

3 sprigs fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons of dried

Directions

On a clean board season the roast with salt and pepper.

Set your slow cooker to low and add in roast.

Take your onions and peel then quarter. Toss them into the slow cooker along with your whole garlic cloves.

Pour in vegetable broth, beef broth/stock then top with bay leaves and thyme.

Set slow cooker for 7-8 hours and you will enjoy a wonderful dinner.

Cindy's tip on selecting the perfect ground chuck!

A chuck roast is also called a pot roast. To enjoy a chuck roast you want to cook it low and slow. If you bake it in the oven as you work a roast beef then you are in for a disaster and a very tough meat that to me is inedible.

If you know me I am not a huge beef fan (it's just me) but if we are making a roast then this is what I turn to for a moist, fall apart piece of beef. Since I am not a huge fan I am very picky when I pick out meat. This is what I do…

When standing at the meat selection (and not at a butcher when I can explain the piece I want) I go to the end of the row. I know from working at a grocery store as a teenager that all the fresh meat goes in the back. I want the most recent cut of beef!

Next I look for marbleized meat (that is all the flavor) but not huge chunks of fat. It almost has sex appeal. My rule is 80% of meat and 20% of marble fat. Remember that the meat will shrink as it cooks so for a family of 4 you want about 4 or even 5 pounds.

If you have a large enough slow cooker buy a big roast or 2 smaller ones and make several other meals for the rest of the week or freeze and save for later! The slow cooker is on so why not fill it with yummy food.

