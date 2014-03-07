Local man charged with DUI after Canton crash

A local man was charged with driving under the influence after a serious crash closed a stretch for Rt. 44 in Canton Friday night.

According to police, 44-year-old Alex Ponomarov was driving westbound on Rt. 44 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Old Albany Turnpike.

Police said Ponomarov's vehicle struck the left side of a vehicle traveling eastbound sending the driver and two children to Hartford Hospital and Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

A third vehicle also suffered front-end damage and the driver was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

Police said a witness observed Ponomarov's vehicle operating erratically before the crash.



