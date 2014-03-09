Child uses Facetime to get emergency help for his mom

A two-year-old is being hailed a hero for saving his mother's life.



But it wasn't a call to 9-1-1 that helped save the day, the toddler tapped into his mother's iPhone and used her Facetime app to contact help.

Panic started to set in when Laura Toone said she desperately needed paramedics, but couldn't dial 911.

"I begged my daughters to call 911 and they're 4 and they were quite afraid to even touch the phone because it was covered in my own blood from me trying to call 911," Toone said.



Toone said a foster dog she cared for attacked one of her own dogs. When she tried to break it up, the dog bit part of her finger almost clean off.

She continued to lose blood and right when she thought she was going to pass out...

"Here comes my son from the kitchen bringing me our dish towel and he wiped off the blood himself and proceeded to call my friend on Facetime," Toone said



Two-year-old Bentley didn't know how to call 911, but he knew how to Facetime.

In fact, he face times Toone's friend, Connie Guerrero, so often, she usually just ignores it.

"Something inside of me just told me that I needed to answer this face time. All I could see was his little forehead and I said "hi Bentley" and it was quiet for a little bit and then I hear Laura screaming," Guerrero said.



From there, help was called. Bentley even unlocked the door for firefighters.

Toone said she is so thankful for her little hero,

© 2013 Cable News Network.Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.