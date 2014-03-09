McKinney renews call for Connecticut inspector general

The minority leader of the Connecticut Senate is renewing his call for a state inspector general.

Fairfield Republican John McKinney, who is running for governor, has advocated an inspector general's office for a decade to fight waste and fraud in state and municipal government.

The legislature's Government Administration and Elections Committee will hold a public hearing Monday on a bill to create an Office of Inspector General.

The inspector general would have authority to conduct audits and investigations of state government, access to all records of state agencies, the power to subpoena information and documents and respond to complaints from employees, whose confidentiality would be protected.

McKinney says despite numerous scandals and allegations of state government waste and abuses, the proposal has been rejected every year.

