Connecticut bill attempts to target 'knockout game'

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase criminal penalties for sucker-punch attacks.

A bill before the General Assembly's Public Safety Committee would make a so-called "knockout game" assault a Class D felony. It is the least serious felony, punishable by one-to-five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Assailants in such attacks attempt to knock out random victims with a single punch and often place video of the attacks online.

Lawmakers have scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday to hear testimony on that and other bills.

Stamford police in February arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an attack that left a 63-year-old Stamford High School employee with several broken bones. Officials expressed concern that the incident was an example of the "knockout game."

