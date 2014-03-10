2 cases of measles reported in CT

Health officials are investigating two cases of measles in Fairfield County, and now schools are warning parents about the disease.

An adult, whose age was not provided, and an infant came down with the measles, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

One doctor with Hartford Hospital said measles was easy to prevent but highly contagious.

"I haven't seen a case of measles since the 1990s and that was the only case I've seen as a practicing physician," said Dr. Jack Ross.

Ross said Connecticut had been in the clear for years, though a handful of cases were reported in neighboring states.

"I would be concerned if I had kids," he said. "Measles will start out as a cold but what's a little bit different over those next two to four days is you will have bright red eyes, you will have a runny nose, you'll have a cough."



According to state health officials, in the first case, the patient had a "rash onset" Feb. 2. The second case was reported Feb. 12.



The two cases are "not linked epidemiologically to each other," officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.

"DPH is working with local health departments and healthcare providers to identify and inform identified contacts of the cases. We may see secondary cases of measles among contacts, especially among those who have never been vaccinated for measles," Connecticut Department of Public Health officials said.

Ross said most healthy people could see the measles go away in five to seven days with rest, medication to bring down any fever and fluids. He said the best way to prevent it is to get the vaccine.

"I think for Connecticut," said Ross, "we are very fortunate our providers in this state have done an incredible job at vaccinating."

Anyone born after 1957 is advised to get a measles-containing vaccine and should get at least two doses of the vaccine, health officials said.



The average incubation period of measles is 14 days, Connecticut Department of Public Health officials said.

"Cases are considered infectious from four days before rash onset through four days after," Connecticut Department of Public Health officials said.

Ross said for anyone exposed to the measles, it's important to get immunization in the first 72 hours of exposure. After that, doctors give a more intense immunization.



