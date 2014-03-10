UConn, state police investigate sorority sister's hazing allegations

A local chapter of a fraternity was informed it has to stop all its activities after a UConn sophomore told Eyewitness News she was hazed by some of her sorority sisters and forced to drink to the point of passing out.

Late Monday afternoon, a spokesman from Sigma Alpha Epsilon's national headquarters in Illinois announced they've ordered the UConn chapter to cease and desist all activities while they investigate an allegation of hazing involving Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sister Hillary Holt.

"They did put drinks to our mouths and made us drink it," Holt previously told Eyewitness News.



Holt claims SAE's off-campus fraternity house at UConn played host to a party last Thursday night with her sorority.

At that party, Holt claims she and other girls were forced to drink beer, wine and shots. Holt was hospitalized, drunk to the point she blacked out.

"You have seven to nine people yelling at you, girls and guys, and if you don't do what they tell you to, the consequences could get worse," Holt previously said.

UConn officials and state police are investigating the incident. State police Lt. Paul Vance said, "Allegations of this nature are very serious."

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident over the weekend; however, investigators said no arrests have been made at this time.



Meanwhile, SAE's national spokesman, Brandon Weghorst, said he apologized to Holt if the allegations were true.

"We apologize if any of our members acted in ways that is against our creed," Weghorst said.



Just this weekend, Weghorst said SAE eliminated pledging and was one of the largest fraternities. According to Bloomberg News, it's one of the deadliest fraternities nationwide.

Hazing is prohibited at UConn.



Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters did not comment on Monday and posted a "no trespassing" sign in the driveway of the off-campus house.

"The fraternity has acted swiftly to begin an investigation and are working closely with the University of Connecticut officials and the law enforcement officers to gather more information. The investigation is still underway," said Elizabeth Bailey, who is the vice president of the national chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

The UConn chapters of SAE and Kappa Kappa Gamma were temporarily suspended by the university Office of Community Standards. Both are prohibited from activities and events until the investigation is completed.

"This isn't a sanction but is a preliminary step in the process of determining the facts and what violations the groups may have committed, if any," UConn said in a statement Monday.



Some of their classmates on campus were upset about the incident.

"Well, that's scary, but I don't know about forcing," said UConn student Sarah Pohorilak. "I mean, everyone does have a choice in this say."

