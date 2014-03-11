Lobster & Scallop Ceviche with Dish Bar & Grill

Visit Dish Bar & Grill for the Upcoming Event:

Goose Island Brewing beer dinner

Saturday March 29, 2014

Dish Bar & Grill



6:30PM, Tickets $59



Maine Lobster & Bay Scallop Ceviche

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 ounces fresh lobster meat

8 ounces bay scallops

8 ounces Sliced red onion

8 ounces Mint leaves

8 ounces Diced mango

8 ounces Mustard seeds

For the ceviche marinade:

Juice of 2 lemons,

Juice of 2 limes

Juice of 1 orange

1 Tablespoon olive oil

½ habanero pepper

1 each shallot, minced

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients for ceviche marinade in mixing bowl.

2. In separate bowl combine lobster meat, scallops, mango, red onion, mint and mustard seeds.

3. Toss with ceviche marinade and let sit for 20 minutes up to one hour.

4. Season with salt and pepper and serve.