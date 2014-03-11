Martha Dean enters race for governor

If November's election were held on Friday, Gov. Dannel Malloy would still be in a dead heat with Republican challenger Tom Foley, which is unchanged from the last Quinnipiac poll taken nearly two months ago.

A failed promise of a $55 tax refund along with handling of the state budget and taxes have not helped Governor Dannel Malloy's approval rating. In a Quinnipiac Poll released Friday morning, the Governors

Republican Martha Dean announced her entry into the race for governor. (Martha Dean photo)

The two-time nominee for attorney general posted a news release on her Facebook page.

Dean said she won 44 percent of the vote during her campaigns.

Her gubernatorial campaign will focus on "placing Connecticut on strong economic footing while ensuring that citizens' are protected from government policies that infringe on their most fundamental rights," she said in her release.

She has a private law practice in Avon.

A news conference was scheduled for March 18 to make the official announcement.



Dean joins the Republican field of Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, 2010 gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, state Senate Minority Leader John McKinney and 1st District Congressional nominee Joseph Visconti.

