2014 UConn Football Schedule

Day, Date Opponent Time TV

  • Fri., Aug. 29 BYU 8:00 p.m. ESPN
  • Sat., Sept. 6 STONY BROOK TBA TBA
  • Sat., Sept. 13 BOISE STATE TBA TBA
  • Fri., Sept. 19 at USF* TBA ESPN/ESPN
  • Sat., Sept. 27 TEMPLE* TBA TBA
  • Sat., Oct. 11 at Tulane* TBA TBA
  • Thur., Oct. 23 at East Carolina* TBA ESPNU
  • Sat., Nov. 1 UCF* TBA TBA
  • Sat., Nov. 8 vs. Army TBA CBS Sports Network (Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.)
  • Sat., Nov. 22 CINCINNATI* TBA TBA
  • Sat., Nov. 29 at Memphis* TBA TBA
  • Sat., Dec. 6 SMU TBA TBA

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

* - American Athletic Conference Games