Judge Judy files suit against Connecticut lawyer

Television's Judge Judy has filed a lawsuit accusing a Connecticut personal-injury lawyer of using her image in advertisements without her permission.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court seeks more than $75,000 in damages from Hartford attorney John Haymond and his firm.

Haymond's office said he was away on vacation and not immediately available to comment.

Judith Sheindlin said in a statement that she had never filed a lawsuit against anyone but the use of her image is "outrageous" and she feels it requires action.

The lawsuit says Haymond's firm aired advertisements in Connecticut and Massachusetts that use footage from "Judge Judy" along with clips showing Haymond and his daughters.

Sheindlin is a retired Family Court judge and has been the star of "Judge Judy" for 18 years.

