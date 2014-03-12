Malloy proposes ban on e-cig sales to minors

With state & local leaders at Trinity College to announce our efforts to reduce tobacco use among minors. (Photo Courtesy: governor's Twitter account)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is seeking to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors.

Malloy says while the use of the nicotine delivery systems has been touted as a way to help some adults stop smoking, it also has been shown to be gateway for children to start using tobacco.

The e-cigarettes replace tobacco by heating a nicotine-solution into a vapor that is inhaled.

The state and the federal government currently do not regulate the practice, known as "vaping," but 27 other states have banned the sale of e-cigarettes to children.

The governor's bill was approved Tuesday by the legislature's Committee on Children. It also calls for a tiered system of penalties for violations of the state's anti-tobacco laws, starting with a mandatory education program for first-time offenders.

