Malloy proposes ban on e-cig sales to minors

Malloy proposes ban on e-cig sales to minors

By The Associated Press
With state & local leaders at Trinity College to announce our efforts to reduce tobacco use among minors. (Photo Courtesy: governor's Twitter account) With state & local leaders at Trinity College to announce our efforts to reduce tobacco use among minors. (Photo Courtesy: governor's Twitter account)
HARTFORD, CT (AP) -

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is seeking to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors.

Malloy says while the use of the nicotine delivery systems has been touted as a way to help some adults stop smoking, it also has been shown to be gateway for children to start using tobacco.

The e-cigarettes replace tobacco by heating a nicotine-solution into a vapor that is inhaled.

The state and the federal government currently do not regulate the practice, known as "vaping," but 27 other states have banned the sale of e-cigarettes to children.

The governor's bill was approved Tuesday by the legislature's Committee on Children. It also calls for a tiered system of penalties for violations of the state's anti-tobacco laws, starting with a mandatory education program for first-time offenders. 

