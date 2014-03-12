Education officials oppose stopping new standards

Despite complaints from teachers across Connecticut about the rollout of new education standards and guidelines, various education officials are urging state lawmakers to oppose efforts to stop it.

State Education Commissioner Stefan Pryor testified Wednesday before the legislature's Education Committee. Pryor said previous standards "are not making the grade" and Connecticut risks harming its students by "requiring them to remain in a bygone era."

As Pryor spoke, a group of onlookers sat behind him wearing red shirts that read "Stop Common Core in CT," referring to the education guidelines originally approved by the State Board of Education in 2010.

Republican legislators have called for a one-year delay of implementation. They say they've heard from numerous constituents, including teachers and parents, who complain the new standards are being thrust upon them.

