In the Kitchen with Cake My Day

Cake presentation in Margarita Glass
Directions for presentation:
Coat inside of glass with frosting
Place one half of a "ball pan" cake in bottom of glass, spread layer of frosting on top of cake.
Place one 6" round cake on top. Spread frosting on top of cake
Wet outer rim of glass and coat with coarse sugar
Insert straw with message into cake
Place sugar lime (made with fondant mixture in mold) or real lime on rim of glass
