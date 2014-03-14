In the Kitchen with Cake My Day

Visit CakeMyDayCT.com for more info!



Cake presentation in Margarita Glass

Directions for presentation:

Coat inside of glass with frosting

Place one half of a "ball pan" cake in bottom of glass, spread layer of frosting on top of cake.

Place one 6" round cake on top. Spread frosting on top of cake

Wet outer rim of glass and coat with coarse sugar

Insert straw with message into cake

Place sugar lime (made with fondant mixture in mold) or real lime on rim of glass

Insert straw with message into cake