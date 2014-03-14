Upcoming Classes with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Retail:- If you are heading to Starbucks today, you can get a FREE coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich!

Grocery Stores: Check the front of your big Y flyer for four Double Any dollar Coupons! This week they are good on any health and beauty purchase!

CVS has tons of ExtraCare buck deals including food, cleaning products and personal care items! If you haven't started shopping, this is the week to do it!

Upcoming Classes:

Both at the VFW in Preston put on by The Norwich Bulletin.

One on Saturday March 22nd and the other on March 23rd both at 1 pm!

All the info on these classes is on YesWeCoupon.com and if you have any questions, email her at Missie@TheCrazyCouponChick.com



