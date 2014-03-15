Bridgeport woman to be sentenced for embezzlement

A Bridgeport woman is facing sentencing for embezzling about $94,000 from a travel agency where she worked.

Christina Tartaglio is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court in Hartford. She pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Tartaglio embezzled from the travel agency in Shelton by drafting refund checks from the agency to clients who were not due any refunds, forged the clients' signatures, endorsed the checks and deposited them into her personal bank account. They say she also took commission money and created checks payable to vendors or suppliers for operating expenses, changed the payee on a check to a fictitious name, endorsed and deposited the checks in her account.

She faces 15 to 21 months under guidelines but is asking to be spared prison.

