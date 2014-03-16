Newtown struggles to meet mental health demand

Newtown officials are applying for a federal grant and charities are pooling their resources in an attempt to ensure that free mental health care remains available to those who need it following the December 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The moves come as some charities begin to run short of money. Officials say they have no real idea of how much they will ultimately need for mental health care in Newtown, and for how many years.

Newtown residents seeking financial help are being directed to the State Office of Victim Services, which is processing applications for a pool of funds created by the Lions Club, Rotary Club and Newtown Memorial Fund.

The town also has asked for a $7 million grant to help pay nonprofits providing mental-health services and link people with those services.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.