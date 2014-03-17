Self-proclaimed 'Legal Diva' from Meriden premieres show

A woman from Meriden premiered her new cable show in March 2014.

Loredana Nesci was a police officer, an attorney and a radio show host. Now, she said she's the star of her own reality show on the Sundance Channel.

It's called Loredana Esquire.

"We want to highlight these people who just weren't thinking clearly," Nesci said.

The Nesci name may be recognizable to people in Meriden. She said her two brothers are high-ranking officers. Her father has also been a well-known barber in the city.

She said her husband, son and dog live in California. However, she still made it a point to return every few months.

Nesci said the Sundance Channel approached her this past year because of her loud, straightforward attitude. That's not all.

"Well, they told me I'm not bad to look at," she laughed. "I don't know."

Nesci said she still practiced in Connecticut. She also said the show plans to shoot in the state for future episodes.

She said the first six shows showcase her real cases involving people who made stupid decisions.

"It's just everyday people who make a bad decision and not know it could be illegal," explained Nesci.

Even though she made it onto national television, she said she would never forget her roots or her family.

"What I love most about Meriden is all these people get together, you see black people, Puerto Ricans, Irish people, and they all get along," said Nesci.

