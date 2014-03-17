Connecticut assisted suicide bill draws large crowd

Connecticut lawmakers are hearing emotional testimony from those who oppose and support proposed legislation allowing physicians to prescribe medication to help terminally ill patients end their lives.

A large crowd was on hand for Monday's public hearing before the Public Health Committee.

Many who testified before lawmakers did so from motorized wheelchairs.

Sara Meyers of Kent, diagnosed with ALS three years ago, said she could "rest a whole lot easier" knowing she had the ability to end her life peacefully, with the help of a doctor's prescription, if she chose to end her life.

But many disabilities rights advocates found the legislation offensive. Cathy Ludlum of Manchester said the bill is more about "disability phobia" and not personal choice.

It's unclear whether the bill will be voted out of committee.

