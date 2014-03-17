Neighborhood wants convicted voyeur gone

A Marlborough man pleaded guilty to multiple counts of voyeurism and before he serves prison time, the neighborhood where he is living is making a public push for him to move out.

According to police, over the years, 74-year-old William Myers, who said he was lonely, would lure women to his home on Deer Run.

On Friday, Myers admitted, when they would visit, he would secretly take pictures of them, clothed, and in the nude. Police seized more than 100 pictures of women and children.



"I got a couple kicks. I love looking at nude women. I look at them once in a while and get my jollies, and put them back," Myers told police, according to the arrest warrant.

Myers pleaded guilty at Hartford Superior Court on Friday and could face between 9 months to four years in prison. He will be sentenced on June 11.

Linda Fisher said she fell victim to Myers three times and each time, she was invited over by him.



"Oh, I swam in his pool. And I took a shower at his house when we lost power for a week," Fisher said.

Neighbors of Deer Run, who see him everyday, told Eyewitness News they wanted him gone a long time ago.

"Just having to walk by him everyday. Having to deal with the fact that this guy did what he did to me. I just feel like a victim every day he walks by with a smile on his face," Fisher said.

Eyewitness News went to his home to see if he'd follow the neighborhood's wishes, but got no answer.

Other neighbors said they just want him to be left alone.

"I'm neutral," said David Vail, of Marlborough. "He's kind of perverted. But I don't think he's the biggest pervert in the course of history."

