Judge won't alter gag order in Hernandez case

A Massachusetts judge has refused to alter a gag order she imposed in the homicide case against former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.

Judge Susan Garsh declined prosecutors' request Tuesday. They had said the order is too broad and was issued without evidence they had been leaking information.

Defense attorneys who requested the order accused the state of allowing leaks and prejudicial out-of-court statements.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old Boston man dating the sister of the ex-player's fiancee.

Garsh's order requires both sides take "reasonable precautions" against prejudicial disclosures and says prosecutors must investigate any reports of leaks. She said she found no ethical lapses by prosecutors.

Prosecutors have also asked a state Supreme Judicial Court justice to stay the order.

