Falling child saved by mattress

A couple's quick-thinking may have saved a child's life.

The two were moving out of their Burbank, California apartment when they saw a toddler dangling from a window.

The couple put their mattress and box spring under the window. According to KABC in Los Angeles, the husband, Konrad Lightner, managed to break the child's fall then put him on the mattress for safe-keeping.

The station reports the three-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not have any major injuries.

The boy's parents were unaware of what had happened but were grateful.

