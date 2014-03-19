Advocates for Conn. cities, towns running radio ad

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities is putting pressure on state lawmakers to support a budget that provides local property tax relief.
CCM planned to begin running the radio ads on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to maintain state aid to cities and towns, provide relief from state mandates and increase funding for untaxable property, such as colleges and hospitals.
The ad campaign comes as the General Assembly's two budget-making committees face deadlines to vote out spending and tax plans for the full legislature to consider.
Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch, the president of CCM, said it's "getting to be budget crunch time at the state Capitol and towns and cities have a lot at stake."
The ad is expected to run on AM and FM stations across Connecticut throughout the month.
