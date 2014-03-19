Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon set for Saturday

Our Annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon is coming up THIS SATURDAY, March 22, 2014! We want to take this opportunity to thank you for your past support and ask you to consider helping us again!

For more than 100 years, the primary focus of the Camp has been helping children, regardless of ability to pay. There are so many other children out there, children with different abilities that need and want the opportunity to come to camp, to learn new skills and make new friends. Our Executive Director and Board passionately believes that the time to act in serving this population of children is now. In late 2013, Channel 3 Kids Camp began construction of Ashley's Place, a new 4,400 square foot accessible cabin that will include 64 beds and a 24 hour nursing area.

The final piece of what's needed in order to begin to bring these children to the Channel 3 Kids Camp THIS SUMMER and fulfill a new mission of helping ALL children, regardless of physical or economic ability is to furnish this building. As with the rest of our camp, we hope to make the dorm-style cabin a welcoming and comfortable home away from home.

Each room needs:

1 Bunk Bed at a cost of $600

2 Mattresses at a cost of $130

1 Easy Chair at a cost of $350

1 Night Stand at a cost of $140

1 Chest of Drawers at a cost of $470

2 Sets of Bedding/Bath Linens at a cost of $65

Donations of any amount will help us prepare for this new and exciting chapter at Channel 3 Kids Camp!

All donors of $1,000 or more will have the opportunity to present their checks LIVE during the 3 hour telethon.

If you would like to make a LIVE check presentation during the three hour broadcast, please contact Katie Berube at k.berube@channel3kidscamp.org or call 860-742-2267.

There are more than 100,000 children in Connecticut diagnosed with some type of physical or developmental disability; that is 13% of the population under 18 years of age. Chances are you have children in your neighborhood, children you know, that need a place to grow and learn. All children should be given the opportunity to experience the fun and excitement of a traditional camp program in an inclusive setting without barriers. Please help Channel 3 Kids Camp send these children to camp this summer!

