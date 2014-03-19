Connecticut AG ends probe of utility's storm response

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has closed his investigation into how the state's largest utility responded to a freak October snow storm in 2011 that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers for days.

He announced Wednesday that Northeast Utilities, parent company of Connecticut Light & Power, agreed to donate $2.5 million to Operation Fuel, which provides heating assistance and financial help for energy-saving initiatives.

Jepsen said he is agreeing to disagree with CL&P on whether its conduct was appropriate. He asked state regulators last year to impose additional penalties against CL&P in its request for storm recovery costs.

CL&P said it's pleased with the agreement that ends the matter while also donating to a worthy cause.

Jepsen accused the utility of impeding regulators' investigation by failing to disclose all relevant information.

