2 men charged in 2006 New Haven killing

New Haven police say they've solved a 2006 killing and charged two men with murder.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Tauheed Harvey of Hamden and 30-year-old Kenny McGregor of New Haven in the shooting death of 36-year-old Kenneth Vincent. Investigators obtained arrest warrants Monday.

Police say Vincent was killed in a robbery gone bad. They say Harvey and McGregor learned of a late-night card game involving several people and planned to rob them as they left. Vincent was killed in the plot.

Police officials say Detective Michael Wuchek was assigned the cold case in April 2009 and identified Harvey and McGregor as suspects after interviewing previous witnesses and new ones.

Harvey and McGregor are both in prison for other crimes. It's not clear if they have lawyers for the murder case.

