PD: 2004 Hartford murder solved, 2 men face charges

The photo of 31-year-old Carlos Rosario was provided by the Hartford Police Department.

The photo of 28-year-old Ishmael Gomes was provided by the Hartford Police Department.

Hartford police say one arrest has been made and another is planned in a 2004 slaying that had gone unsolved for a decade.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Thursday the suspects face charges in the July 2004 death of Edgardo Vasquez.

Foley said murder charges are pending against 31-year-old Carlos Rosario of Hartford, who is currently in prison for an unrelated crime.

Another suspect, 28-year-old Ishmael Gomes, was arrested while driving a cab on Maine Street in Manchester. Foley said he is charged with accessory to murder.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects have attorneys.

