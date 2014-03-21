Gunman sought after Bridgeport sandwich shop robbery

Police said the suspect had a scabbed bite mark or scratch on his left hand. (Bridgeport police photo)

Police in Bridgeport said they were searching for a brazen sandwich shop robber that struck Thursday night.

They said it happened at the Subway Restaurant at 926 E. Main St. around 8 p.m.

Employees told police that a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

When they opened the cash drawer, the suspect grabbed the money, police said. Surveillance video showed the suspect dropping his gun on the floor behind the counter, but quickly retrieving it.

The man then fled.

Police described him as wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

He also appeared to have a scabbed over bite mark or scratch on his left hand.



Anyone with information on this robbery was asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department's Robbery Squad at 203-581-5246.

