Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Shelton teen murder

A Shelton 15-year-old boy, who was shot and killed earlier this month, will be laid to rest this week.

Police are still searching for the person who shot Kristjan Ndoj in the head and leg on March 15, but a reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

Kristjan, who was a sophomore at Shelton High School, was hit by two bullets while standing by his bike Saturday, according to police.

Sources and the victim's family told Eyewitness News that Kristjan's girlfriend called him to come to a party. He rode his bike several miles onto Agawam Trail and was in the driveway with a 17-year-old friend when the two shots were fired.

Shelton police are treating the incident as a homicide and bringing in the state police as well as neighboring towns for assistance in the investigation.

Michael Boynton, who is the Ndoj family attorney, said the family is torn to pieces by what happened. Boynton added not knowing who did it makes it even worse for the Ndoj family.

"It's very hard this is clearly a mystery," Boynton said. "Police are working very hard as they said if you don't have your suspect in the first 48 hours it takes a lot of police work."

The family is planning a funeral for Thursday and they are trying to fly some family here from Albania to be a part of the service.

Since the shooting and Kristjan's death on Thursday, the family has received non-stop support from the community as well as others.

The staff of the Chaz and Aj Morning Radio Show started raising money for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction in Kristjan's case. Then, people started making donations and when they were done, they had raised $12,000.

"Anything can lead to something and obviously you want this person off the street," said disc jockey AJ.



"We can't bring the son back but if we can bring the son's killer to justice then we can bring the family some closure," said radio host Chaz.

Violet Wills, who is a Shelton mother that has a 15 year-old who went to school with Kristjan, started a GoFundMe website. Her goal was to raise about $5,000 to help the family with medical costs but after Kristjan died the goal is much larger.

"No amount of money is ever going to ease anyone's pain, but hopefully we will be able help with whatever situation they have," Wills said.



The GoFundMe page has been shared more 1,200 times and raised more than $24,000.



