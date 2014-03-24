Minimum wage increase clears CT committee

A bill pushed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to increase Connecticut's minimum wage to $10.10 an hour by 2017 has cleared a key legislative hurdle.

The Democratic-controlled Appropriations Committee on Monday approved the bill 24-to-17, with the legislature's minority Republicans in opposed.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where a vote is tentatively planned Wednesday. It's possible the House could take up the bill if the Senate approves it.

Connecticut would be the first state to enact a $10.10 minimum wage if the bill passes.

Under current law, the state's minimum wage is scheduled to climb by 30 cents to $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Under the bill, it would instead increase to $9.15 an hour. It would go up to $9.60 on Jan. 1, 2016 and to $10.10 on Jan. 1, 2017.

